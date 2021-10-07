City of Rochester collecting feedback on proposed 6th St. SE bridge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is looking to hear from community members on what they'd like to see in a new bridge that could someday cross the Zumbro near downtown.

Local leaders are looking to make a more concrete connection between East and West 6th Street off Broadway Ave. The bridge they're proposing is part of a series of projects by the City of Rochester and DMC aimed at revitalizing the Med City's riverfront.

Their so-called Downtown Waterfront S.E. Small Area Plan is centered on creating a cohesive, connected, activated district along the Zumbro River. A new bridge on 6th Street could play a key role in the plan, but the project is far from finalized, and officials want co-design the potential Zumbro crossing alongside community members.

Project leaders held a pair of virtual open house sessions Thursday, getting a feel for what people would like to see out of a 6th Street bridge. One question that came up - could the project create additional access to the river itself?

"Yes, we are looking at providing access as part of any bridge options to the river. And we're looking at access on potentially both sides, so both the east and the west sides of the river as well," said John Slack of Perkins & Will, a consulting firm hired to help plan the project.

Other questions asked during the sessions touched on a variety of topics, including traffic impacts, environmental concerns, and prioritized modes of transportation. A recording of at least one virtual open house is being made available on the project's website, along with a pair of polls to collect community feedback.

The 6th Street bridge project team is planning to host a public meeting next month, where more detailed concepts could be reviewed.