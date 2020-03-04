Clear
City of Rochester and DMC want to add 20 more building to the Energy Benchmarking Program in 2020

Energy benchmarking is a process that evaluates how much energy a building is using and way to decrease it.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 7:58 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center are launching the second year of an Energy Benchmarking Program. Energy benchmarking is a process that evaluates how much energy a building is using and way to decrease it. It's a tool offered through the government.

90 local building owners participated in the first year. The goal is to add 20 more buildings to the program in 2020.

"I think it's a great program to be a part of. You're able to see compared to your peers, compared to other like-sized buildings how much energy you're using. That way you can determine if you should be making improvements or maybe you're best in class already. Information is really all you're gaining from it and with the information, you're able to make better decisions," explains Mike Benike, Executive Vice President of Benike Construction. Benike Construction joined the program during its first year and plans to continue.

Building owners and facility managers who want to get involved can attend a meeting April 2nd 8:30 AM-12:30 PM at City Hall to set up their benchmarking profile.

