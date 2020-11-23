City of Rochester advocates for small business funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton has heard from small businesses through social media that have been forced to close temporarily.

She is fighting for funding for local businesses affected by the most recent shutdown.

"I have reached out to our Congressional Delegation with a letter last week actually, asking them to really work hard on putting together a package that will support these businesses, but also the employees affected by the order," says Mayor Norton.

Mayor Norton says there have been conversations about making it easier for businesses to do curbside service on busy streets.

Mayor Norton says to continue to wear masks and socially distance, especially during Thanksgiving, and she hopes we can open up a little bit in a few weeks.