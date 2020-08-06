City of Rochester: Political signs are not permitted in the right of way

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're among those who show political support by decking out your lawn in yard signs the city of Rochester has a reminder for you.

According to state law political signs are not permitted in the right of way. The city says that includes places like public streets, bridges, medians, trails or pedestrian bridges.

The city says in most cases where sidewalks are present the right of way extends to at least the edge of the sidewalk closest to private property.

A violation of the law can actually result in a misdemeanor.

Communications manager Jenna Bowman says if the city becomes aware of misplaced signs public works will be required to remove them.

Bowman wants to remind the community the action is not a political statement on the city’s behalf.

She explained, “Really it is following what we're required to do by the state to adhere to and ensure there is fairness and equity for all campaigns in keeping those right of ways open and free of signage.”

The city says if your signs are removed you are able to coordinate a pick-up by calling 507-328-2450.

You can find more information by clicking here.