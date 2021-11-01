City of Rochester, Olmsted County to split cost of new roundabout near Century High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are set to split the cost of installing a new roundabout near Century High School.

Local leaders are working to improve safety at the intersection of Viola Road NE and Cassidy Drive NE after a Century student was hit by a car two months ago while crossing the street. A recent study indicates converting the intersection to a roundabout will reduce delays, while dramatically improving pedestrian safety.

"The [Intersection Control Evaluation] report further recommended that the optimal roundabout design is a single-lane roundabout with eastbound and westbound right turn drop lanes," read a report to members of the Rochester City Council. "To further improve pedestrian safety, City and County Traffic Engineers recommend installation of a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) at the intersection."

The Rochester City Council has now finalized a roughly $230,000 contract with Bolton & Menk, Inc. to engineer and design the project. Installation of the roundabout is expected to cost close to $2.5 million, and be completed in 2023.