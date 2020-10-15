City of Rochester Makes Bike Lane Safer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Advocates for more bike-friendly streets are thanking the City of Rochester for making sure cars aren't parked in a busy bike lane downtown.

Cyclists say the path, which runs in front of the Mayo CLinic's Baldwin Building, was often blocked by stopped cars. But city officials have now placed narrow cones alongside the pike lane, preventing cars from parking.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a member of the We Bike Rochester board, who says the cones also bring awareness about these new bike lanes to drivers who may not know they exist.

"When you drive there every day and then all of a sudden something's new, it takes a while for you to adjust to that," said Marty Cormack. "And so part of the thing is to get all the bicyclists and all the car drivers aware that the lanes are there."

While these cones are not a permanent solution, advocates say they're a good first step to making roads more safe for cyclists.