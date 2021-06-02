City of Rochester partners with Workforce Development, Inc. and MNDOT to increase minorities in construction workforce

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester in partnership with Workforce Development, Inc., Destination Medical Center, Laborers Local 405, and Minnesota Department of Transportation, is offering a free four-week highway and heavy construction training course.

Workforce Development, Inc. is able to offer this class with a $100,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The goal of the program is to increase the number of women and people of color working in construction statewide.

Susan Boehm who teaches the program, says though women are half of the population, the number of women in construction is nowhere close to that.

“And it would be the same for people of color. This is an opportunity for people to earn a living wage, pursue not just a job but a career, and we're trying to give that opportunity to all people,” Boehm explains.

After the four-week course, students will get three industry-recognized credits - OSHA 30 hours of safety training, first aid certification, and a flagger qualification.