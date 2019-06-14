City of Rochester Looks To Expand Parking Project

ROCHESTER, Minn- This spring a new parking garage opened up next to the Hilton.

Now the City of Rochester is looking to expand the project to include mixed housing.

Friday, June 14 was the deadline for project proposals from developers.

Terry Spaeth with the City of Rochester says they have received three proposals.

"Our city council had the foresight to approve the project with the idea putting structural enhancement to support additional development on top of the ramp," Spaeth said.

He added the structure can hold up to 10 additional levels

The development will be a combination of affordable and mixed-income housing.

Spaeth says they're hopeful at least 50 percent of the units will be considered affordable housing.

Andy Friederich owns four apartment complex around Rochester The Parker that sits adjacent to the parking garage. Friederich says he’s excited to see what takes shape across the street.

"The city is doing some great things and the county is doing some great things in the whole community and it's fun to be part of," Friederich said.

Spaeth says the project has a lot of benefits.

"Parking downtown is an issue and you can only build so much parking,” Spaeth said. “So the thought is to try and shift the mode of transportation to have more people utilize transit, or biking or walking."

Spaeth added the City is currently waiting to review project proposals.

"We will go forward and we generally put together an evaluation," Spaeth said.

The city hopes to pick a developer by early August.