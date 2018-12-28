Clear
City of Preston decreasing funding for National Trout Center in 2020

The decrease is a 10% change.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 7:45 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

PRESTON, Minn. - In a December meeting, the Preston City Council voted to decrease city funding of the National Trout Center by 10% effective 2020. Mayor Kurt Reicks tells KIMT the goal of the decrease is for the NTC to become less reliant on city funding. "We're hoping the DNR or Trout Unlimited or somebody will step up and help out a little bit. They do have a rented space that they use now, it would be nice if we could get a permanent home for them," he says.

Currently, the city budgets around $19,000 for the National Trout Center. In about one year's time, it will be closer to $17,000.

