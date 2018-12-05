City of Ostrander receiving USDA funding to fix outdated water system

OSTRANDER, Minn. – Funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping one rural community fix their outdated water system.

In all, USDA is investing $1.2 billion in rebuilding and improving water infrastructure in rural America.

When you use it every day, water’s easy to take for granted. If your community is having issues with it, you want it to be fixed.

“Well you gotta be able to drink, and wash, and clean your clothes,” Malvin Ogroeske, of Ostrander, said.

For 67 years, Ogroeske has called Ostrander home and knows some of the issues.

“Didn't have a lot of water pressure, and at the end of the street it was smelly,” Ogroeske said. “You couldn't wash your clothes and stuff in it or shower, so it needed to be replaced.”

He thinks money is the reason the problems aren’t already fixed.

However, it’s something the city’s been working on with their Infrastructure Rehabilitation project. Phase one is already underway, which includes managing the city’s wells.

Loan and grant money will help the city pay for phase two. That includes a new water and sewer system, as well as replacing the water tower.

Ostrander City Clerk Wendy Brincks said they wouldn’t be able to afford these projects without the funding.

She said the work for phase two will start in the spring.