City of Mason City says aquatic center will not be open this summer unless there's a 'dramatic change'

MASON CITY, Iowa - City leaders in Mason City said Wednesday that the aquatic center will not be open this summer due to Covid-19 unless there is a "dramatic change."

"The level of public congregation that takes place at aquatic facilities and the demand for properly trained and certified staff required to operate these facilities makes it impossible to safely open at this time. Elected officials and staff will continuously monitor the situation and, if the current public health emergency conditions impacting the safety of pool operations dramatically change, opening of pools will be considered at a future date,"

The decision was made by the Mason City Park Board in consultation with city staff.