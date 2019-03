MASON CITY, Iowa- City workers spent Friday moving snow piles from city parking lots so they are ready for when more snow hits, but there is a lot of work to be done.

On many of the roads where cars are parked it gives a new meaning to the expression “share the roads” as drivers take turns going through the streets.

“The curbs are back about 3-4 feet from where the snow is,” said Mike Mcgee of Mason City. “There’s nothing you can do about it. We just got too much snow.”

Some two lane roads have been reduced to one forcing drivers to merge.

“They’re as good as they can be with the amount of snow we got,” said Mcgee.

The city is now viewing the record breaking snowfall with grim resignation.

“It’s clear we’re going to be over budget this year on snow removal,” said Mason City City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

And there is more to worry about than just the unprecedented snowfall.

“The equipment and the personnel are getting run pretty hard,” said Burnett. “They need to be able to rest and get back out there in the next emergency.”

So until this winter finally ends.

“There’s no reason to be in a hurry in Mason City; just go slow and take your time,” said Mcgee.

Those with the city say they will be back out clear and treating roads Sunday at Midnight.