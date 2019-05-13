City of Mason City moving forward with brick paving project

MASON CITY, Iowa- The city of Mason City is moving forward on a brick paving project downtown. The price tag, a whopping $200 thousand.

The downtown brick pavers were first put in about ten years ago. City leaders said it is time to replace all of them with new brick that will handle the Midwest weather and general wear and tear.

Some residents who spend quite a bit of time downtown said they want to make sure the plaza is safe to walk on.

“I watch people walking downtown all the time with different kinds of shoes and walkers,” said Karen Johnson of Mason City. I just think it is a safety issue first then an aesthetics issue. Where it’s bad it is really bad.”

Those with the city said they aren’t sure when the project will start but road and lane closures will need to happen.