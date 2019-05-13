Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City of Mason City moving forward with brick paving project

City of Mason City moving forward with brick paving project

Posted: May. 13, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- The city of Mason City is moving forward on a brick paving project downtown. The price tag, a whopping $200 thousand.
The downtown brick pavers were first put in about ten years ago. City leaders said it is time to replace all of them with new brick that will handle the Midwest weather and general wear and tear.
Some residents who spend quite a bit of time downtown said they want to make sure the plaza is safe to walk on.
“I watch people walking downtown all the time with different kinds of shoes and walkers,” said Karen Johnson of Mason City. I just think it is a safety issue first then an aesthetics issue. Where it’s bad it is really bad.”
Those with the city said they aren’t sure when the project will start but road and lane closures will need to happen.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking plenty of sun and much warmer temps!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Salvation Army Week

Image

National Bike to Work Week

Image

Brick pavers to be replaced in downtown Mason City

Image

New zipline to be added to East Park

Image

Bill would raise tobacco age to 21

Image

Dispatchers break down the 411 on calling 911

Image

FEMA Damage Assessments

Image

Impact of Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Local farmers worried about more tariffs

Image

My Monday - Pay yourself first

Community Events