City of Mason City conducting housing needs assessment and survey

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new housing survey aims to get public feedback on what the city's housing market looks like.

The city is working with the Midwest-based firm McClure on a housing needs assessment and create a development strategy. This includes if there's enough housing available that meets a resident's needs, while also considering factors like age, healthcare, economic situation, schools and proximity to jobs.

Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse believes the public's input should give city leaders a clear picture on the current state of housing in the River City.

"Do we have issues of affordability, are there people that are in the rental market but would like to buy, what are the barriers that keep them from being able to do that. Are there different types of housing for different stages of life? We've got a fairly good quantity of homes for senior citizens, from independent living to assisted living and nursing care, but what are some of the lifestyle housing choices that people are looking for that we don't have or don't have enough of?"

Van Steenhuyse says the feedback is key for potential employers that want to locate to the area.

"One of the things they'll look at is, 'what is the housing market like?' 'The people that are going to work for us, what opportunities do they have for housing?' Those were important questions, but we really had no data to say what the issues would be, where we needed to put our resources."

If you want to participate in the survey, click here. (Click here for the Spanish version of the survey.) The survey is open to those who live in and outside of Mason City until July 9.