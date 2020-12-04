City of Mason City closing access to city hall until further notice

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City announced Friday it is closing public access to city hall until further notice due to COVID-19.
The city said public access will close at the end of business Friday, Dec. 4.
City staff in these buildings will continue to work and provide services to the public electronically, by phone, by mail, and when necessary, by appointment. Appointments need to be made in advance," the city said.
Due to the concern for the safety of our employees and the community, the Mason City City Hall building will be closed...
