City of Manly sells skatepark equipment citing safety concerns

Posted: May. 20, 2019 9:37 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

Manly, Iowa- A skate park in Manly is closed to the public and the equipment removed. The Manly City Council voted to sell the equipment in November of last year for $400.
The Mayor Regan Banks the park was city property but no one was maintaining the equipment.
John Choate is the one who purchased the equipment and had to remove it all.
“The ramps were very uneven,” he said. It was almost a walking hazard. “When we were pulling it out we found a lot of drug paraphernalia and condoms underneath the equipment.”
Choate donated the equipment to a nonprofit in Nebraska to be repaired and reused.
The skate park project was originally put in in the mid 2000’s City officials say it was funded by local donations and fundraisers.
Mayor Banks says they will build another park in its place in the future but says it is unclear whether it will be a skate park.

