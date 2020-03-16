City of Garner asking residents to 'Skip the Trip'

GARNER, Iowa – The City of Garner is closing the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center for at least a week due to the coronavirus.

The closure starts Tuesday, March 17, and the annual deep cleaning of the facility that is normally done the week of July 4 will instead be done now. An announcement will be made on Sunday, March 22, if the closure will last an additional week.

In addition, Garner city government is asking residents to “Skip the Trip” and drop off utility bills in the city’s drop box. Garner City Hall is remaining open but residents who don’t want to come inside may call 923-2588 for city services.