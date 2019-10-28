BYRON, Minn.-The City of Byron is no longer in the market for it's own market.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held this afternoon for a new fareway foods.
This comes after the city's only grocery store 'The Market Place' closed last summer.
Now, the empty land will be home to a new Fareway, where residents including Jameson Hanson can shop.
Hanson says this new store will fill a void in the community.xxx
“Our community has everything you need except for a grocery store so we're looking forward to that void being field,” he said.
The new Fareway is expected to open sometime next year.
Related Content
- City of Byron welcomes new Fareway grocery store
- Fareway Grocery Store coming to Byron
- New grocery store to be built in Byron
- Beware of grocery store skimmers
- Warning on chicken salad sold at Fareway
- Community of Byron losing a grocery store, gaining a gas station
- Man arrested in grocery store attack
- Shutdown affects grocery stores offering SNAP
- Fareway sets a new record for MDA Shamrocks fundraiser
- House fire in Byron
Scroll for more content...