City of Byron welcomes new Fareway grocery store

BYRON, Minn.-The City of Byron is no longer in the market for it's own market.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this afternoon for a new fareway foods.

This comes after the city's only grocery store 'The Market Place' closed last summer.

Now, the empty land will be home to a new Fareway, where residents including Jameson Hanson can shop.

Hanson says this new store will fill a void in the community.xxx

“Our community has everything you need except for a grocery store so we're looking forward to that void being field,” he said.

The new Fareway is expected to open sometime next year.