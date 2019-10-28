Clear

City of Byron welcomes new Fareway grocery store

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Fareway foods.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

BYRON, Minn.-The City of Byron is no longer in the market for it's own market.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held this afternoon for a new fareway foods.

This comes after the city's only grocery store 'The Market Place' closed last summer.
Now, the empty land will be home to a new Fareway, where residents including Jameson Hanson can shop.
Hanson says this new store will fill a void in the community.xxx

“Our community has everything you need except for a grocery store so we're looking forward to that void being field,” he said.

The new Fareway is expected to open sometime next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Legendary coach continues fight with cancer

Image

Osage sweeps Central Springs

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Iowa moving to toughen animal ordinances

Image

Seasonal parking ordinances: What you need to know

Image

The track is saved

Image

"Take Back the Streets"

Image

River City Renaissance Project Moves Forward

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/28

Image

Knitted Knockers for Women

Community Events