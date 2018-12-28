Clear
City of Byron Issues Dirty Water Notice

After the fire, the City of Byron issued a notice for dirty water. Here's what to do if it is affecting you.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 10:19 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

BYRON, Minn. -

At 3:30 am, in the 2800 block of 105th Avenue Southwest in Salem Township, a fire hit forcing a family to get evacuated. However -- it caused a scare for the water quality in Byron.

The City of Byron posted a post on Facebook this morning cautioning folks that water in the city could get dirty after the fire tankers filled at the hydrants.

No one reported any dirty water to City Hall so far, but the City Administrator, Mary Blair Hoeft explains why she felt the need to raise awareness.

"The firemen will come and hook up to fire hydrant and they do that in an erratic manner and sometimes that disrupts our water system and it may have an impact on those houses nearby wherever that fire hydrant was," Hoeft said.

Hoeft recommends that if your water gets dirty, run your cold water for a few minutes and it should clear right up.

Rain and drizzle will turn into snow for Friday
