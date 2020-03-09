City of Austin monitoring Cedar River

AUSTIN, Minn-Monday morning the Mower County Emergency Manager issued a flood warning for the Cedar River. As of now, things have calmed down but rain could change that.

City Engineer Steven Lang says Cedar River is at 13 feet.

lang isn't concerned with that number. He maintains his crews are monitoring the river level and have turned on some flood pumps. He is keenly aware that rain could change circumstances in a hurry.

So now our next thing is we will watch for rain on top of the frozen group,"Lang said. "Any springtime that we have rain when the ground is frozen or when all the wetlands are full of water from snowmelt and there is nowhere else for the water to go this is when we need to keep an eye on things."