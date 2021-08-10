City of Austin makes change to mask policy due to high transmission rate

AUSTIN, Minn. - The city of Austin announced Tuesday that masks will be required in all public areas in city facilities until further notice.

That does for those who are and are not vaccinated.

The city cited Mower County moving into a high COVID-19 transmission rate as the reason for the change.

The requirement will be in effect for the following: City Hall, Fire Station, Police Station, Austin Public Library, Park and Rec facilities Riverside and Packer Arena, Nature Center.