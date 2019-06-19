City of Austin Plans To Spray For Mosquitoes

AUSTIN, Minn-The City of Austin says this year they've seen lots of nats recently and are worried there might be an uptick in mosquitoes too.

In hopes of warding off the pesky visitors, the City of Austin is spraying for the bug this Sunday and again in July.

Katie Mcintyre is a mother of three and says skeeters are already invading her backyard.

"The kids were playing outside in the early afternoon and we thought it was pretty early in the spring and we looked at them that night and they were covered in welts,” Mcintyre said. “ They were very itchy we had to break out the some of the cortizone 10 to relieve some of the itches.”

While the pesky bugs can be itchy and annoying they can be a serious threat to transmitting diseases like the West Nile Virus according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

"We do worry about some of the diseases that could be carrying,” Mcintyre said. “We try and invest in a lot of bug spray.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the best way to combat mosquitoes is to wear bug spray and long clothing and get rid of standing water in your garden.

The City of Albert Lea plans to spray the evening of June 19th.