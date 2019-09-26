City of Ames announces data breach of parking ticket payers

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The city of Ames has announced that the personal information — including credit and debit card numbers — of some 1,500 people who used the city's website to pay parking tickets this summer may be at risk.
The city says information submitted from July 30 to Sept. 12 was targeted in a data breach that also exposed the names, addresses and email addresses of customers. The city says no one who used the system has reported any suspicion activity to the city.
Ames uses Click2Gov to process parking ticket payments. The city also maintains its own web server to communicate with Click2Gov. The city says the breach occurred on the city's web server, which has since been replaced.
In November 2018, the parking ticket system was compromised after Click2Gov experienced an attack, affected 4,600 people who paid Ames parking tickets.
