City of Albert Lea offering free tree disposal after storms

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The line at the Albert Lea Transfer station was long Monday morning. At least two dozen cars were there getting rid of debris.

Mike Schuhmacher was one of them. He spent his day driving to help out different family members pick up the pieces. He says he managed to fill up the back of his pick up with all of the mess.

“Well my back was pretty sore this morning but I'm still at it today,” Schuhmacher said. “I picked sticks and leaves.”

The City of Albert Lea will not be charging for tree and brush disposal from Saturday’s storm at the transfer station through August 3rd.

The station will be open additional hours this week, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.