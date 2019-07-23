Clear
BREAKING NEWS Search underway for man who escaped from Freeborn County Jail Full Story

City of Albert Lea offering free tree disposal after storms

The city will not be charging for tree and brush disposal from Saturday’s storm at the transfer station through August 3rd.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The line at the Albert Lea Transfer station was long Monday morning. At least two dozen cars were there getting rid of debris.

Mike Schuhmacher was one of them. He spent his day driving to help out different family members pick up the pieces. He says he managed to fill up the back of his pick up with all of the mess.

“Well my back was pretty sore this morning but I'm still at it today,” Schuhmacher said. “I picked sticks and leaves.”

The City of Albert Lea will not be charging for tree and brush disposal from Saturday’s storm at the transfer station through August 3rd.

The station will be open additional hours this week, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester's new addition to the force

Image

City Council approves Lime Scooters in Rochester

Image

Tracking More Sunshine and Near Normal Temps

Image

Saint Ansgar defeats North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Alta-Aurelia

Image

A hidden gem in the Med City

Image

Albert Lea chooses a new city manager

Image

Deadly force task force

Image

Getting animals ready for the fair

Image

Mohawk Square: may take a year for repairs

Community Events