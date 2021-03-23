City of Albert Lea agrees to purchase Godfather's location

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The City of Albert Lea agreed Monday night o purchase the former Godfather's location.

Godfather's Pizza announced last year they would be closing up shop in Albert Lea after 34 years.

In a statement, Godfather's franchise president Brad Price said, "we've battled floods, the availability of workforce is a constant concern, and how with the economic uncertainty, I felt the time had come to close the doors."

The plan is to use the location as a stormwater retention pond. It will be included in the 2022 construction project.