City leaders discuss fireworks law

MASON CITY, Iowa - This Fourth of July was the first for Mason City’s new fireworks ordinance.
Members of the city council and law enforcement met to discuss how well the law did over the holiday.
Calls for service for firework complaints were down significantly from 2018 and there was only one reported injury from misuse of fireworks. Police chief Jeff Brinkley called this year's Fourth of July a 'best case scenario' of how the law performed.
