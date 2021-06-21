Clear

City leaders delay decision on downtown building's landmark status, allow staff to continue working with interested developer

The Rochester City Council held off on deeming the Olmsted County Bank and Trust Building a historic landmark Monday, despite a unanimous recommendation to do so from the city's HPC.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 11:25 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 11:52 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Uncertainty continues over the future of a more-than 100-year-old downtown Med City building.

The Rochester City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness to a developer's plan to revamp the Olmsted County Bank and Trust Building, with the condition the developer work with city staff to ensure the concept balances historic preservation and financial feasibility. The council also postponed deeming the bank building a historic landmark, despite a unanimous recommendation from Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission to do so.

The developer's concept, at present, would add two stories to the building, and launch a boutique hotel at the property to include an event center and commercial space. The plan received conditional approval from the HPC earlier this month, but the developer says the conditions required by the commission would likely stop the project from moving forward.

"At the risk of oversimplifying this, I believe what we have is a treasure of a building that the HPC would like to protect as historic, and I think we're being called in as umpires where if it was protected that way, the developers are saying they can't make the building or the project work," said Council Member Patrick Keane. He continued, "I think what we're doing, from a policy perspective, is directing our staff to work with them in a type one (approval process) and protect the building's historic nature while still trying to make it an economically viable project."

Meanwhile, Council Member Nick Campion believes the developer has made a concerted effort to preserve the property's history, and waiting to grant the project full approval could cause the city to miss out on an important opportunity.

"I would argue that by continuing to dither and to wait, we sometimes miss opportunities that are in front of us," Campion said. "And the next proposal might not be to do their best to preserve this and make it an economically viable property, it may be to pull it down. There's always this pursuit of perfect, and if you find good, and if you find projects that work, and have a plan for making something economical, sometimes you preserve the most you can on some of these facilities, and the tradeoff is you don't get perfect."

The council will need to decide the bank building's landmark status no later than December 20th.

${item.thumbnail.title}

