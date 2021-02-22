City leaders consider sidewalk repairs in Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City leaders are looking into ways to make downtown sidewalks safer for pedestrians.

The Rochester City Council is considering a plan to repair sidewalks along Broadway, 3rd Street SW, and 1st Ave SW. Their main objectives would be mitigating hazards for pedestrians, updating ramps to ADA standards, and bringing a more consistent look to the area.

City staff say reported falling incidents are 2.5 times higher on downtown sidewalks than the rest of Rochester combined.

In its current form, the plan is estimated to cost $1.6 million, though city staff have been directed to find ways to reduce the project's scope and limit costs.

"I think we really need to work within the budget we would have available to us," said City Council President Brooke Carlson. "Whether that means reducing scope, or phasing out the work, and looking for additional support from DMC."

In addition to scaling back the plan, staff will also be working to engage with members of the public and area businesses.

The city hopes to begin repairs as early as July.