Rochester city leaders talks resources for homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn.-This winter was one for the books. There was record breaking snowfall and temperatures fell well below zero. That impacted all parts of life, classes were cancelled for students and those in need were left searching for a warm place to sleep.

Many folded to Skyways and the Rochester Salvation Army’s Warming Center.

The shelter saw 50 to 60 people looking for a bed in a single night during the winter.

The city is now looking into how it can extend the warming shelter for the next winter season.

The county asked the warming center to stay open for the last three weeks of March, racking up a 20,400 bill.

Mayor Kim Norton says the city, county and Mayo Clinic will foot the bill.

She tells KIMT they’re looking at solutions for the problem.

“We're looking at a group out of lacrosse right now who might be able to come in and work with a non profit agency like the Rochester Salvation Army or Catholic charities or someone else entirely different we don't know yet to say in the next 100-days we're doing to get this done,” said the Mayor.