City kids learn about life on the farm

MASON CITY, Iowa - Fourth graders at Harding Elementary school are learning about what farmers do for a living. Today the students were able to ask questions through a Skype connection to a farmer who was in his combine harvesting corn.

Farmer Jordan Davidson explained to the students about how a combine works and talked about what his life is like as a farmer. Then it was the kids turn to ask some questions. Kids asked about how much a combine costs and how long it takes to harvest a field of corn.

This unique opportunity was set up by North Central Iowa Ag in The Classroom, which is taught in 60 classrooms across eight counties.

Brenda Mormann, who is the program director said, "There's a very small percentage of those kids in this building who actually live on a farm or have any farming background. So, we just make sure they know that their food comes from the farm and not from the grocery store."