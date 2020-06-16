City hopes to open Cascade Lake Beach

Rochester, Minn. - Although Rochester pools and Foster Arend Beach will not be opening this summer, the public may still have a place to take a dip. The City of Rochester hopes to open Cascade Lake Park's Beach on Friday, June 19.

There will not be lifeguards on duty, so the public will swim at their own risk. The City also expects people to use common sense and practice social distancing on the beach.

Cascade Lake Park has been in the works for the last 30 years, but recently has taken shape in 2020 with the addition of playground areas. There are still some amenities that will be added once funding becomes available. For now, there are no public restrooms, but there is a portable toilet.

"We've heard complaints or concerns about not having any pools open, with good reason. People want to be outside," says Mike Nigbur, Director of Rochester's Parks and Forestry Division. "But we also hear the other side saying you know there's still concerns about COVID and the transmission of that kind of virus around the close contact of people. This gives people the option to be outside, be more spread out, still have some water activity, but there's less amenities to go around for that activity."

Nigbur says Cascade Lake Beach is being opened instead of Foster Arend Beach because the latter has sharp drop-offs, while Cascade Lake Beach is built to have a more gradual slope, so it's considered more safe for the public to swim unattended.

The beach will have regular park hours.