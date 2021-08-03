Face masks to become mandatory in Olmsted County government buildings

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Tuesday, visitors and county employees will be required to wear facial coverings in all Olmsted County government buildings.

County officials say this follows the county reaching the status of substantial community transmission of COVID-19 and is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.

The mask requirement applies to everyone, vaccinated or not, and officials say it will remain in place until further notice.

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul also say they’ll require city employees to wear masks in indoor public spaces as the delta variant of the coronavirus spurs concern nationwide.

Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter said they’ll also require visitors to city-owned buildings to wear masks. The mayors also urged businesses to require masks indoors to less the chances of virus spread.

Minnesota reported 1,667 more infections on Tuesday, a positivity rate of 4%. That’s just below the state’s caution level but up significantly from 1.1% in early July.