City council terminates Legends lease, moves forward with demolition plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council voted Wednesday to terminate the lease of Legends Bar and Grill, and demolish the building it had been operating out of.

The city purchased the property, which it calls the "Riverfront Reimagined Site," since 2013, recognizing its development potential.

In a 4-3 decision, council members authorized staff to begin seeking bids to remove the Labor Temple Building. City officials say following demolition, the property will be converted into a green space while they gather community input as to what should come next.

City staff tell KIMT the demolition could happen as soon as this spring. Earlier this month, Rochester Projects Manager Josh Johnsen also told KIMT officials will want the space to address local priorities, which could include one issue city leaders have high on their list.

"We definitely want to incorporate the city priorities and community priorities in this site," Johnsen said. "That includes affordable housing, as well as potentially affordable ownership opportunities, and that could be in the form of condos."

Johnsen adds the city will not rush to develop the parcel, with properties as exceptional as the Riverfront Reimagined Site not coming along very often.

During Wednesday's meeting, city council members considered tabling their decision until an unspecified future date. However the motion to do so failed in a 4-3 vote.