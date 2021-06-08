Citing COVID concerns, Rochester city council member plans to continue attending meetings virtually

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester City Council Member Molly Dennis says she will continue attending meetings virtually as long as possible.

As most of her colleagues return to conducting business in person, the Ward 6 representative says she continues to have concerns about the spread of coronavirus in our community.

"I definitely know technology is very frustrating, but I also am incredibly concerned about some of the things I've been seeing in the community," Dennis said.

Council Member Dennis worries as safety measures ease and people unmask, community members who are unable to be vaccinated are at increased risk. Dennis feels "very strongly" local leaders should "set the precedent that it’s still important to stay socially distanced," and give people more time to roll up their sleeves.

“I think the longer we can stay hybrid, and allow other people to become vaccinated, to have this pandemic run its course - hopefully, the light at the end of the tunnel - for everyone. I’m in support of keeping the hybrid for as long as possible.”

Dennis says she recognizes the benefits of meeting in person, and looks forward to meeting with fellow council members safely.

"I'm excited to join everyone in the chamber. I know there's a huge benefit to being in person as well, and not just technology issues - camaraderie, and just being in the vicinity of amazing people. So I have no opinion on when, other than to let the states and experts say when they think that everyone should be back completely in person."