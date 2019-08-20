Clear

City council gives the okay to a skywalk

The Mason City city council voted to approve a contract with an engineering firm who will build the skywalk.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Another piece of the River City Renaissance in Mason City is given the go-ahead by city leaders.

The city council unanimously approved a resolution that would give a contract to an engineering firm to design a skywalk between music man square and the new hotel and conference center that will be built across the street.

The skyway is seen as one of the most complicated parts of the project, which will involve close coordination between developers and government. City administrator Aaron Burnett says the River City Renaissance project is moving along quickly.

The city council also took time to remember former mayor Tom Jolas, who passed away on Monday night. Jolas was mayor of Mason City from 1969 until 1973.

