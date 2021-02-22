City council discusses the future of Silver Lake Day Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council discussed the future of the Silver Lake Day Center that serves the homeless population as its contract is set to expire in May.

During a special study session on Monday the city council said funding is set to expire on May 15 at which point the city is considering offering no further investment.

Reasons cited for ending the contract include warmer weather in the forecast paired with the effort taken to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to people experiencing homelessness.

However, there's a second option that would fund the center through the pandemic.

The ongoing financial partnership for staffing, food and hygiene supplies would cost an estimated $44,000 a month.

Mayor Kim Norton says she believes having partnerships between the city, nonprofits, the county and others to keep the day center is likely the best option.

She explained, "I just think as we come out of this pandemic knowing that more and more people are struggling that to pretend this isn't something we don't have to deal with will move us backwards and not in the direction that we've moved."

Mayor Norton says she has been actively lobbying at the state capital for funding that would include the day center.

She says the council should know more about the outside funding opportunities in early March.