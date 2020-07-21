City council discusses future of fireworks in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Fourth of July has come and gone and on Tuesday night Mason City leaders discussed fireworks in the city.

According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, fireworks complaints were up this year compared to the last two.

Meanwhile the fire department had to respond to less calls this year. The city also received a few calls regarding air quality complaints from so many fireworks being ignited.

Chief Brinkley says they are considering taking a toughter stance on the pyrotechnic displays next year.

"Going into year three with our ordinance, next year certainly, I don't have any heartburn with writing them from the onset. Certainly, the community I think will support that. So, I think that's an option," said Chief Brinkley.

If you are caught and cited for a fireworks violation in the River City, the ticket will cost you $200.