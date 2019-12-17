City council approves final skywalk plans and solar projects

MASON CITY, Iowa - A busy night for the Mason City council as they approved a couple of big items before the end of the year.

The council gave the okay to the final plans for the skywalk that will connect the Hyatt Place hotel and the Music Man Square, which is right across Highway 65. According to city administrator Aaron Burnett, the skywalk is an important part of the River City Renaissance project.

"I think this is going to be a fantastic entry into the community. It will help bring those two entities together so we can use them both for conference space and really just make the River City Renaissance move into the next phase," he said.

The skywalk project will cost about two and a half million dollars and take six months to complete. During Tuesday night's discussion, Councilman Joshua Masson questioned the need for the skywalk as part of the project. Burnett explained that it has to be included, as it was part of the state's $9.2 million dollar grant.

Also given the green light is a plan to use solar energy to power the Mason City Multipurpose Arena and the water treatment facility. Solar panels will be built on land adjacent to those facilities. It is estimated using solar power will save the city $2 million over a 25 year span.