Mason City city council approves purchase of four new police vehicles

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in the River City will be getting some new rides.

The city council approved the purchase of four 2021 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs for the police department. Each one will cost over $35,000.

Chief Jeff Brinkley says the department buys new vehicles every year to replace the old ones which get worn out through wear and tear. He adds the police interceptors are not your ordinary Ford Explorers.

"They're kind of a skeleton of a car. We put the rest of our equipment in to it and so it's not even a consumer model in terms of interior. It's customized for exactly what we need in how we're going to set up a police car," said Brinkley.

Brinkley also said the department is awaiting delivery on cars ordered in the last fiscal year. The factory was shut down because of COVID-19 and recently reopened. The cars approved in tonight's council meeting will be delivered early in 2021.

The police interceptors will be supplied by Mason City Ford. According to the city, it will keep money in the local economy and save the department overtime if they purchased from an out-of-town dealer.