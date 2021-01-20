City council approves $85k upgrade to Emergency Operations Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Emergency Operations Center will be receiving an $85,000 upgrade.

The Rochester City Council approved the project Wednesday afternoon. The EOC, which was built in 2014, is designed to act as a command center for city officials in the event of an emergency.

The funds will go toward updating outdated equipment and enhancing communication capabilities at the facility.

City of Rochester Director of Emergency Management Ken Jones says the improvements may not be flashy, but they'll help officials manage disasters more seamlessly.

"It's like an oil change with your car - you always feel good after you've had it done, and it will be really nice to have all this technology improved," Jones told KIMT News 3. "But it really is about the way people that people could connect and work together."

Jones says he expects improvements to the center to be made within the next few months.