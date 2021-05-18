City council signs off on free summer swimming at Rochester's public pools

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just in time for warmer weather, city leaders have approved a plan to make admission free at Rochester's public swimming pools throughout the summer.

The city will spend up to $70,000 keeping the Silver Lake and Soldier's Field public swimming pools running while entry fees aren't being collected. Officials say funds could go toward hiring extra staff or extending pool hours.

City Council Member Nick Campion says free access to pools will give Rochester families something to celebrate after a difficult year.

"I think this is just a fantastic policy change for the city, for a year where so many families have been through so much hardship, both with school changes and with the pandemic, just having this as something to come back to and in a small way celebrate - celebrate the reopening of the pools, I think that's really exciting," Campion said.

Staff expect more people than usual to hit the water at public pools this summer.