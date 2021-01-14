City bus slides off the road in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A city bus slid off the road and into a front deck Thursday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 pm near the 1700 block of 11th Avenue NE. A northbound bus couldn’t continue on the hill because of the snow but when the bus driver turned around and headed south, the bus slid off the road and hit the deck on the front of a home.

The Fire Department says there was one passenger on the bus but no one was injured and there was no evident structural damage.