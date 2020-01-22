Clear
City budget video now available for Rochester residents

Making the budget process 'transparent' and 'accessible.'

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 7:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A “Budget in Brief” video is now online for Rochester residents interested in how the city is spending their money.

The video features six “City Teammates” explaining the budget process and details about the 2020 budget itself.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I am extremely proud of the steps we have taken to make improvements to the budget process,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “It is a reflection of the commitment to our community to provide a process and budget that is transparent, accessible and timely. We will continue to look for enhancements to the process as we move forward. We encourage all community members to watch the Budget in Brief video and review the document.”

To see the “Budget in Brief” video, click here.

