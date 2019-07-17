Clear
City breaks ground on long-anticipated apartment complex

City leaders and developers put the golden shovels to work, signifying the beginning of new downtown development.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the turn of a shovel and a little applause, an era of new development begins in downtown.  Aaron Burnett, city administrator for Mason City says the project will attract more residents to the city.

"Having new housing options right here in downtown will continue to provide economic benefits to the whole downtown.  It will help the local businesses and additionally, it will provide another opportunity for people to call Mason City their home," he said.

The four story complex will feature 113 units with some townhome options.  Rent will be priced at market rates in the area.  

Steve Boote, CEO of Talon Development says tax and land incentives provided by the city will help make rents affordable in the new complex.

"The 10-year tax abatement doesn't really go into our pocket, it lowers rents.  So we are going to be able to bring rents in the low $700s on a one bedroom, instead of $1000," he said.

