City approves recommended 2022-2023 operating budget and tax levy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is taking the final steps towards fully approving the 2022-2023 operating budget and tax levy.

According to the city, the city council approved the recommended 2022-2023 Operating budget, 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) budget and maximum tax levy of $86,823,881 this week.

City administrator Alison Zelms says she's confident the budget supports the community's vision and will continue to provide the vital and necessary services we all depend on.

She explained, "What we want to be able to do is to limit the impact on the public from a financial perspective but provide them the highest quality services they've come to expect so they can rely on us to be there when they need us."

Last year Zelms says there was a zero percent levy adjustment which created pressure on the budget.

She added, "We really focused early on in determining how we could focus some of the federal rescue dollars in determining how we could ease the impact on taxpayers and looked at how we could support the community's vision in a way that reduced as much tax levy as possible but still provided long-term stability for the wonderful city of Rochester and the people who live here."

The city council has established the public hearing for the adoption of the final tax levy for December 6, 2021.

You can find information on the Operating Budget by clicking here as well as the Capital Improvement Plan and Supplementary Budget here.