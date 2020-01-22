City approves more funding for Ramp 6 project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's City Council approved nearly $150,000 in funding for another study to analyze the possibility of building affordable housing on top of a downtown parking ramp.
Ramp 6 was originally designed to have the project built on top, but in November, consultants found issues with the structure that could stop that from happening.
On Wednesday night, council decided to have Walker Consultants come in and do another study before construction can begin.
The money will come out of the parking enterprise fund.
