City and County leadership working together

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer and Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch spoke in front of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Friday at Canadian Honker Events at Apache.

Both administrators are just over a year into their positions. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss how the city and county worked together in the last year and how they can continue to do so in the future. "Reflect on what's happened in 2018 and more importantly talk about where are the city and county going in 2019 and beyond," explains Rymer.