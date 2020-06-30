Rochester city administrator transitioning out of position, council looks for replacement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Changes are underway in the Med City as Rochester's city administrator has announced he'll begin to transition out of the role.

City administrator Steve Rymer has been in the role since 2017.

Now the city council is working on finding a replacement. Council president Randy Staver says members are in the preliminary stages of filling the position.

Staver says right now the transition plan has Rymer working full-time through August before scaling back. He says a termination date has not yet been established.

Right now the council is not accepting applications since there is work to do in advance of hiring.

He explained "There are some activities we need to do preparatory to that process anyway such as looking at job descriptions, looking at priorities for the city of Rochester, so that we frame our request in the proper way when eventually do look for candidates."

Staver says due to COVID-19 it could make finding the next city administrator more difficult which is why it's best to begin this process sooner rather than later.

"We've gone through this process before and we know it could take several months to find an appropriate candidate," explained Staver." "Especially now with the current social situation that could exacerbate the time it takes to find someone."

Staver said the reason behind Rymer's transition is because he's planning on moving to Portland, Oregon to be closer to his family.

The city council says it will likely be a nationwide search and members may engage the help of a search firm.