City addresses flooding issues in two Mason City communities

MASON CITY, Iowa- Dozens of residents of Asbury and Eastbrooke in Mason City are learning the viable options to address flooding in a special meeting at city hall on Wednesday.

Wade Sewell was among those asking questions about the three months study which identified the solutions. Sewell has lived in Asbury for the last 11 years.

“We certainly got it by the floods of ’08 and we certainly had our sump pumps running most of the summer,” he said.

But there is no quick fix to solving the ongoing flooding issue in either community.

“Asbury has a drain tile issue and Eastbrooke is dealing with surface runoff,” said Nate Anderson, a hydraulic engineer with WHKS.

WHKS is the firm the city hired to conduct the study. Anderson sees the problem in Asbury as a political issue saying the number one issue is who pays for it. He explained the fix in Eastbrooke is a little complicated. They presented a diversion project to reroute water flooding the streets to the Ideal River, but those living on the south east side will still see the impacts of flooding from the river.

“Our focus has been on one particular drainage that is coming down through the neighborhood that joins the river,” said Anderson. “We did not look at other issues in much depth as we are trying to solve one problem here first.”

None of the potential solutions are without worries, but one option for Asbury’s water woes could be complete inside of a year. That’s a timetable Sewell said he can work with.

“When they said they can fix it in a year I was like alright,” he said. “They obviously can’t do it now because the ground is frozen, but in the summer or spring, that seems reasonable.”

Anderson explained that the study is not set to be complete just yet. Once they have gathered all of the information they will be handing their options and public comments from the meeting to city leaders to present to the city council.