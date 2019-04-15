City Of Lyle Runs Out Of Generators

Pam and Jim Asleson spent Thursday morning putting together their new generator. Thursday’s storm left them without power.

“Within 2 to 3 hours we normally would Get our power back but this time I knew it would be different,” Said Jim Asleson

He had to keep his sump pump going so the Lyle couple started hunting for generators.

“Around noon I started calling places. When I found a place I paid for the generator over the phone so there wouldn’t be any question that it was ours,” Said Pam Asleson.

The Asleson were able to get their hands on one of the last generators in town. They paid about $370 for the item which runs about 8 hours at a time on Diesel gas. They say it was worth every penny.The City of Lyle lost power for about three days.

“Lyle is a little unique and that the power is actually fed out of Northern Iowa. Northern Ira pretty much experience the same thing that we did in southern Minnesota a lot of damage. So it took us a while to get the line supply power to Lyle,” Said Jim Krueger CEO of Freeborn Mower Cooperatives Services.

About 500 people in Freeborn County and Mower County lost power. This left about 10,000 houses and business without power.

The couple says with their new generator there will never be left in the dark again.